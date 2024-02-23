MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United to play Arsenal in one of FIFA World Cup 2026 venues during pre-season

“Tour 24” will have Man United take on Arsenal on July 27 at Los Angeles’s 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium, one of the designated venues of the next FIFA World Cup.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 23:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Man United will play Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in the United States of America in July 2024.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Man United will play Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in the United States of America in July 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United will play friendlies against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the United States later this year as part of their preparations for the next Premier League season.

“Tour 24” will have United take on Arsenal on July 27 at Los Angeles’s 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium, one of the designated venues of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Stadium will host the opening match of the United States in the World Cup and has been allotted eight matches: five group stage matches, two round of 32 matches and a quarterfinal.

United then meets Liverpool on August 3 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, marking the biggest club soccer game ever played at the 77,559-capacity Williams-Brice Stadium.

ALSO READ: Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury

This will be the first time the arch-rivals meet in the US since 2018 when they played in front of 101,000 fans in the Michigan Stadium.

Last year, United played four close-season games in the U.S. in front of 235,168 total fans, including a sold-out game against Arsenal in New Jersey.

“We had an incredible time during last year’s visit to the US and we are pleased to be returning with the men’s team to prepare for the 2024/25 season,” John Murtough, Manchester United’s Football Director, said.

“The popularity of English football is continuously growing in the US, and we’ve come to expect passionate and enthusiastic support from our US fan base. They didn’t disappoint last year and everyone at the club is looking forward to reconnecting with those fans again this summer.

