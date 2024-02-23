MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury

The Dane had scored seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances after failing to find the net in his first 14 for the club.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 18:48 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United was dealt another injury blow on Friday as in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle injury.

The Dane had scored seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances after failing to find the net in his first 14 for the club.

Hojlund has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash against Fulham and is expected to miss next weekend’s derby away to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old will also miss United’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Nottingham Forest on February 28.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Salah doubtful for League Cup final, Lijnders provides injury updates

“Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury,” United said in a statement.

“It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.”

Hojlund has scored 13 times in total in his first season in England after a £64 million ($81 million) move from Atalanta.

His absence is just the latest blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League just as it was gaining momentum.

Luke Shaw has suffered a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Lisandro Martinez is also sidelined for at least another month after suffering knee ligament damage in early February.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski’s return helps Barcelona cling on in title race

United has won its last four league games to climb back into contention for a top-four finish.

Erik ten Hag’s men trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points and are just three adrift of Tottenham in fifth.

Five places in next season’s Champions League could be up for grabs in the Premier League should English sides perform well in the latter stages of European competition this season.

The club’s new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe stressed this week the importance of Champions League revenues to allow United to strengthen its squad in the summer without breaching financial fair play controls.

Related Topics

Rasmus Hojlund /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City looks to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024 MI vs DC Live Score: Alice Capsey scores fluent fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Job far from done,’ says Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Football games involving Valencia, Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City looks to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff
    Reuters
  4. Ratcliffe invokes words of Ferguson in setting out 3-year plan to end City and Liverpool dominance
    AP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool mounts second-half fightback vs Luton to go four points clear
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne expected to play at Bournemouth as City looks to keep pressure on Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. WPL 2024 MI vs DC Live Score: Alice Capsey scores fluent fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United’s Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Job far from done,’ says Musheer Khan after his maiden First-Class century against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Football games involving Valencia, Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment