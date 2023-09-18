MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’

Wan-Bissaka’s problem adds to a growing list of injuries at United, with midfielder Mason Mount and defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane also sidelined in recent weeks.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 18:56 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury.
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be ruled out for two months due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be out for some time after sustaining an injury during its 3-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The issue is still being assessed but the right back has been ruled out for “several weeks”, United added.

According to a report in The Athletic, the England international, who came on in the 85th minute on Saturday, will be out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ
New-look PSG starts UEFA Champions League campaign against Dortmund

Wan-Bissaka’s problem adds to a growing list of injuries at United, with midfielder Mason Mount and defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane also sidelined in recent weeks.

United travel to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League Group A game on Wednesday, before visiting Burnley in a Premier League clash on Saturday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, LIVE Updates: Starting lineups, AFC Champions League, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. In which sport has India won most Asian Games medals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Post retirement, Rohan Bopanna ready to sit on captain’s chair
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian football schedule, men’s and women’s team match timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’
    Reuters
  2. Women’s football: WSL confident of becoming first billion-pound football league for women
    Reuters
  3. New-look PSG starts UEFA Champions League campaign against Dortmund
    AP
  4. Turkey to end coach Kuntz’s contract after he criticised players -reports
    Reuters
  5. Spurs family behind Richarlison, says skipper Son
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United’s injured Wan-Bissaka out for ‘several weeks’
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, LIVE Updates: Starting lineups, AFC Champions League, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. In which sport has India won most Asian Games medals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Post retirement, Rohan Bopanna ready to sit on captain’s chair
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian football schedule, men’s and women’s team match timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment