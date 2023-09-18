MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle

The Magpies have spent more time in the Championship than facing Europe’s elite for the past two decades, but are aiming to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City by turning its Gulf state backing into glory.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 10:42 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League game against Brentford.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League game against Brentford. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
infoIcon

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League game against Brentford. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

Fuelled by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years at AC Milan on Tuesday hoping this is just the start of its rise on the European stage.

The Magpies have spent more time in the Championship than facing Europe’s elite for the past two decades, but are aiming to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City by turning its Gulf state backing into glory at home and abroad.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Arteta baffled by surprise over keeper switch against Everton

When it broke into the Premier League’s top four in its first full season since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took an 80 per cent stake in the club, the Newcastle project appeared to be ahead of schedule.

But the early weeks of the new season have brought a reality check as Eddie Howe’s men suffered consecutive defeats to City, Liverpool and Brighton before bouncing back with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

As many of football’s biggest stars have been lured to Saudi in recent months by the lucrative pay packets on offer, Newcastle’s spending in the transfer market has remained surprisingly restrained due to financial fair play pressures.

It was only the seventh-highest spender in the Premier League this summer as Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento joined from relegated Leicester and Southampton respectively, while Sandro Tonali swapped the San Siro for St. James’ Park by joining from AC Milan.

Group of death

Tonali’s move was illustrative of the shifting sands of continental football as seven-time European champions Milan were unable to resist the financial power of the Premier League even after reaching last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

The Italian is expected to return to Howe’s starting line-up for his homecoming after sitting out the win over Brentford on the bench with a minor injury suffered on international duty.

Both sides are aware of the need for a fast start in Group F with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund making up the toughest section in this season’s draw.

These are the nights of glamour that Newcastle fans longed for during the drab 14 years under previous owner Mike Ashley.

Howe is not daunted by the level of opposition in his first Champions League campaign as he believes his side are used to competing at a higher level due to the demands of the Premier League.

“I don’t see it being a huge difference, to be honest, you’re preparing against teams that are from Europe rather than England, (but) for me the Premier League is the best league in the world,” said Howe.

“I think for loads of different reasons the Premier League is an unbelievable league and I love being in it. Now we’re going to Europe, it’s a different competition and different challenges, but it’s still football.”

Manchester City may have needed 12 goes to finally win the Champions League, but the English champions have been ever-present in the competition since qualifying for the first time under Abu Dhabi-backed ownership in 2011.

That is the consistency Newcastle now expect at Europe’s top table with Tuesday the first step of another Saudi aim to make its mark on European football.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  3. Singapore GP: Lawson takes his first points in F1 and wants more
    Reuters
  4. F1 Singapore GP: Last lap crash dashes Russell’s podium hopes
    Reuters
  5. F1 Singapore GP: Sainz turns professor to deliver a winning strategy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
  2. Arsenal, Linkoping fans show support for Hermoso as Spain row rumbles on
    Reuters
  3. Defending champion Man City drawn in Group G of Champions League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023, Group of Death: PSG, AC Milan, Newcastle and Dortmund drawn in Group F
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid and Napoli drawn in Group C
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  3. Singapore GP: Lawson takes his first points in F1 and wants more
    Reuters
  4. F1 Singapore GP: Last lap crash dashes Russell’s podium hopes
    Reuters
  5. F1 Singapore GP: Sainz turns professor to deliver a winning strategy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment