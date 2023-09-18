MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spurs family behind Richarlison, says skipper Son

Last week, Richarlison said he would seek psychological help on his return to England after the 26-year-old was photographed crying on the bench when he was substituted during Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 12:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison and Son Heung-Min celebrate their team’s win over Sheffield United. 
Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison and Son Heung-Min celebrate their team’s win over Sheffield United.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison and Son Heung-Min celebrate their team’s win over Sheffield United.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min said the Premier League club will continue to back Richarlison after the Brazilian forward sparked a stoppage-time comeback against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Last week, Richarlison said he would seek psychological help on his return to England after the 26-year-old was photographed crying on the bench when he was substituted during Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas

Richarlison has scored five goals in 41 appearances for Spurs since joining from Everton in July last year and has been unable to nail down a starting place. His goal against Sheffield United on Saturday was his first in the league since April.

“It was tough for him and we all hoped that this game would help his confidence,” Son said. “He changed the whole game. That’s what we were waiting for.

“This is part of (being a) family,” added Son, who also captains South Korea.

“I was probably more happy than him. We need him as a team; he has really good quality, but the confidence is massively different.

“Richy is a really strong guy, a good character and can always bounce back strong. But when you have a tough time you need good people around you.”

Spurs, who are two points behind champions Manchester City, next visit London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Sheffield United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs family behind Richarlison, says skipper Son
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Last ever group stage starts as Man City looks to defend title
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore GP: Lawson takes his first points in F1 and wants more
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spurs family behind Richarlison, says skipper Son
    Reuters
  2. Romelu Lukaku scores as Roma hammer Empoli 7-0 for first win of Serie A season
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid’s Lemar set to miss months with ruptured Achilles
    AFP
  4. Mendy comes on for Lorient, first match in two years after sex trial acquittal
    AFP
  5. Bellingham not weighed down by Real Madrid shirt, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs family behind Richarlison, says skipper Son
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Last ever group stage starts as Man City looks to defend title
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League return just the start of Euro adventure for Saudi-backed Newcastle
    AFP
  4. Asian Games 2023: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore GP: Lawson takes his first points in F1 and wants more
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment