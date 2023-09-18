MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Heidenheim beats Werder Bremen 4-2 to claim first-ever win

Promoted Darmstadt was to rue a sending off as its 10 men conceded three second-half goals against Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 3-3 draw.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 09:15 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AP
Eren Dinkci of 1.FC Heidenheim celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and SV Werder Bremen at Voith-Arena on September 17, 2023 in Heidenheim, Germany.
Eren Dinkci of 1.FC Heidenheim celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and SV Werder Bremen at Voith-Arena on September 17, 2023 in Heidenheim, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eren Dinkci of 1.FC Heidenheim celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and SV Werder Bremen at Voith-Arena on September 17, 2023 in Heidenheim, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Promoted Heidenheim claimed its first-ever Bundesliga win Sunday by beating Werder Bremen 4-2 at home with help from former Bremen players.

Eren Dinkçi scored twice before Jan-Niklas Beste sealed the win against their former side.

Dinkçi did not celebrate after scoring Heidenheim’s second goal before the break, but held his hands up as if apologizing to his parent club. The 21-year-old Dinkçi joined Heidenheim on loan from Bremen in the offseason.

ALSO READ: Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel

Tim Kleindienst opened the scoring with a penalty in the fifth minute, then sent Dinkçi on his way to make it 2-0 on a counterattack.

Marwin Ducksch pulled one back early in the second half when he headed home the rebound from his saved penalty, and Bremen went on to miss further good chances before Mitchell Weiser finally equalized in the 64th.

But Dinkçi wasn’t finished. Beste crossed for him to score again four minutes later with a low shot inside the right post. This time he celebrated. Beste then made sure of the win in the 76th.

“It was a great game,” said Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt exactly 16 years after he took over the position. “We were poor in the second half. Bremen was much better in the game after making a substitution and perhaps deserved to equalize.

But then the decisive thing happened – we didn’t fall apart but we put our heads up. We kept going with a lot of character and scored fine goals to win in the end, deservedly so.”

Heidenheim, based in a town of 50,000 inhabitants in the south of Germany, won the second division last season to clinch its first promotion to the Bundesliga.

GAME-CHANGING DISMISSAL

Promoted Darmstadt was to rue a sending off as its 10 men conceded three second-half goals against Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 3-3 draw.

The home team raced into an early lead with goals from Marvin Mehlem and Matej Maglica before Tim Skarke made it 3-0 in the 33rd.

Matej Maglica of SV Darmstadt 98 celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on September 17, 2023 in Darmstadt, Germany.
Matej Maglica of SV Darmstadt 98 celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on September 17, 2023 in Darmstadt, Germany. | Photo Credit: ALEX GRIMM/ Getty Images
lightbox-info

Matej Maglica of SV Darmstadt 98 celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on September 17, 2023 in Darmstadt, Germany. | Photo Credit: ALEX GRIMM/ Getty Images

But Maglica was sent off early in the second half after a VAR review determined he handled the ball in the penalty area.

Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen saved Tomáš Čvančara’s poorly struck penalty, but couldn’t stop American forward Jordan Pefok from grabbing his first goal for Glabdach in the 56th, brilliantly set up by Rocco Reitz.

Florian Neuhaus scored in the 73rd and Čvančara atoned for his penalty miss by equalizing with a fine strike two minutes later.

Darmstadt held on to claim its first point of the season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Werder Bremen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Heidenheim beats Werder Bremen 4-2 to claim first-ever win
    AP
  2. Davis Cup: Britain wins thriller against France to reach quarters
    Reuters
  3. Romelu Lukaku scores as Roma hammer Empoli 7-0 for first win of Serie A season
    Reuters
  4. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
  5. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Heidenheim beats Werder Bremen 4-2 to claim first-ever win
    AP
  2. Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel
    AFP
  3. Leipzig’s Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury
    AFP
  4. Bayern refutes accusations of ‘sportswashing’ after replacing Qatar deal with Rwanda sponsorship
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen looking to challenge for title under Xabi Alonso
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Heidenheim beats Werder Bremen 4-2 to claim first-ever win
    AP
  2. Davis Cup: Britain wins thriller against France to reach quarters
    Reuters
  3. Romelu Lukaku scores as Roma hammer Empoli 7-0 for first win of Serie A season
    Reuters
  4. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
  5. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment