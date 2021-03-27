Football Football Manchester United women make Old Trafford debut The United women made its maiden Old Trafford appearance against West Ham on Saturday in the first women's fixture at the venue since the 2012 Olympics. AP 27 March, 2021 18:51 IST Christen Press celebrates with teammates Ella Toone, Jackie Groenen and Lauren James after scoring the team's second goal against West Ham on Saturday at Old Trafford. - GETTY IMAGES AP 27 March, 2021 18:51 IST The Manchester United women's team made its Old Trafford debut on Saturday in a league game against West Ham.The team normally plays its Women’s Super League home matches at Leigh Sports Village but switched to Old Trafford during the international break in the men's game.“It’s an amazing experience to play in Europe because of the rich history in football and a stadium like Old Trafford holds that richness, that history,” United striker Christen Press, an American international, told the club's website.READ | Suele ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with thigh injury The last time a women's soccer game was played at Old Trafford was during the 2012 London Olympics.United entered the match in third place. The top three teams qualify for the Women's Champions League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.