Tributes pour in on Maradona's birthday

On the occasion of Diego Maradona's birthday, the Argentina Professional League announced that it will pay a tribute to the football legend in all its fixtures on October 30.

Maradona passed away in November last year and to pay homage to him, the league announced that on the 10th minute of each fixture, the matches will stop and fans will be allowed to applause for a minute. The image of Maradona will also appear at that time, on giant screens.

According to reports, the players will wear light blue and white armbands with the image of No.10.

Spanish club Barcelona will play Argentine giant Boca Juniors in a December tribute match to mark the one year-anniversary of the death of Maradona. “FC Barcelona and Club Atletico Boca Juniors will play the ‘Maradona Cup’ on December 14, a game to pay tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona when the first anniversary of his death is remembered,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Boca confirmed it will take part in the game and said it will be played at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine played for Barca and Boca in a storied career that included trophy wins in both countries. He also famously guided Argentina to its 1986 World Cup triumph in Mexico.

