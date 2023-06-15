Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk

When Mbappe was linked with a move away from PSG in 2021, Macron had urged him to stay at PSG and to continue playing in the French top flight.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 22:35 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe leaves after a press conference at the Algarve stadium, in Faro on June 15, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match against Gibraltar.
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe leaves after a press conference at the Algarve stadium, in Faro on June 15, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match against Gibraltar. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe leaves after a press conference at the Algarve stadium, in Faro on June 15, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match against Gibraltar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe said French President Emmanuel Macron has no influence on his career choices as the Paris St Germain forward lost his cool on Thursday when questioned about his future with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024, but he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

ALSO READ
Jude Bellingham given Zidane’s No. 5 after completing move to Real Madrid

When Mbappe was linked with a move away from PSG in 2021, Macron had urged him to stay at PSG and to continue playing in the French top flight.

French media earlier this week that Macron said he would push for Mbappe to stay but the 24-year-old simply reiterated his stance that his plan was to remain with PSG next season.

“What influence does the President have? On my career today, in 2023, none. He wants me to stay in Paris, my objective is to stay. We’re on the same wavelength,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of France’s European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar on Friday.

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 14, 2023, as part of the French national team’s preparations for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches.

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 14, 2023, as part of the French national team’s preparations for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Am I going to leave PSG? I’ve already answered, I’ve said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that’s my only option at the moment. I’m ready to come back when pre-season resumes.

“I didn’t think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone.”

PSG face the dilemma of allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract and being unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($196.94 million) they spent in 2017 to sign the forward from AS Monaco.

Mbappe has finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer in the last five seasons.

“I’ve been used to it since I was very young. I’m thinking about tomorrow’s game. That’s my only concern,” he said.

ALSO READ
Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia

“What happens outside is secondary, I’ve always managed to do both. I want to show tomorrow that I’m a great player.”

France coach Didier Deschamps also stood by Mbappe, who was named the team’s captain in March.

“We discuss a lot of things with Kylian, he’s captain of the team... He’s committed to the group,” Deschamps said.

“He’s no more tense than usual. He’s always in the spotlight, a bit more so recently, but that doesn’t have any impact on him and not at all on the group.”

Related Topics

Paris Saint-Germain /

Kylian Mbappe /

Emmanuel Macron /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  2. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
  3. IND 0-0 LBN HIGHLGHTS, Intercontinental Cup: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart
    AP
  5. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  2. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Kubo cracks whip as Japan thrash El Salvador
    AFP
  4. Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win
    AP
  5. Valencia coach Baraja extends contract until 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  2. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
  3. IND 0-0 LBN HIGHLGHTS, Intercontinental Cup: India, Lebanon play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fritz begins grass-court season with win over Karatsev in Stuttgart
    AP
  5. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment