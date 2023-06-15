Messi, Pezzella find the net as Argentina notches a 2-0 win against Australia in friendly

Published : Jun 15, 2023 19:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal against Australia in a friendly. | Photo Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

Argentina clinched a 2-0 win against Australia in a friendly match at the Workers Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring, bagging his 103rd international goal for the Albiceleste, while German Pezzella scored the second for Lionel Scaloni’s men.

Messi’s opener came 80 second in the game, with the Argentinian captain curling the ball into the top corner past Aussie goalkeeper Matt Ryan, with his left foot from outside the box.

Australia grew into the game, with its slick passing causing some trouble to the South American side.

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez was forced into a diving save, after Mathew Leckie found space inside the box for a header. The Aston Villa shot-stopper was lucky to find the ball bounce back off the goalpost and back into his hands.

Australia gained a much better foothold in the game in the second half with the Socceroos constantly threatening the opposite half. But the Albiceleste sealed the game with Pezzella heading in an inch-perfect cross from Rodrigo De Paul, following a well-worked short corner.

Argentina saw out the rest of the game with no further damage, with a Messi dribble, where he went past multiple Aussie markers who were glued on to him being the highlight of the game from then on.