Football Football WATCH: Messi's reaction to winning record seventh Pichichi award Barcelona's Lionel Messi ended the La Liga season with 25 goals, becoming the first player to finish as the league's top scorer in seven different seasons. AP 20 July, 2020 15:33 IST Lionel Messi finished the La Liga season, for the third successive time, with the most assists - 21 - in the league. - Getty Images AP 20 July, 2020 15:33 IST Lionel Messi won a record seventh top scoring title, also known as the Pichichi award, in the La Liga after netting twice in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Alaves in the final round on Sunday.Messi ended with 25 goals, four more than Karim Benzema, who did not score in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Leganes.RELATED| Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win Messi is the first player to finish as the league’s top scorer in seven different seasons. He reached the milestone despite missing games because of an injury early in the season. The Argentine’s 25 goals came in 33 matches. This is also the third successive season that Messi finished with the most assists - 21 - in the league.Messi was tied with Telmo Zarra with six scoring titles. He has also now equaled Hugo Sanchez’s feat of four straight top-scorer trophies.Here's what the Argentine icon said after his latest achievement - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos