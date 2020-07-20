WATCH: Messi's reaction to winning record seventh Pichichi award

Lionel Messi won a record seventh top scoring title, also known as the Pichichi award, in the La Liga after netting twice in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout of Alaves in the final round on Sunday.

Messi ended with 25 goals, four more than Karim Benzema, who did not score in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Leganes.

Messi is the first player to finish as the league’s top scorer in seven different seasons. He reached the milestone despite missing games because of an injury early in the season. The Argentine’s 25 goals came in 33 matches.

This is also the third successive season that Messi finished with the most assists - 21 - in the league.

Messi was tied with Telmo Zarra with six scoring titles. He has also now equaled Hugo Sanchez’s feat of four straight top-scorer trophies.

Here's what the Argentine icon said after his latest achievement -