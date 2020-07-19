Football La-Liga La-Liga Messi brace gives Barca therapeutic 5-0 final day win Lionel Messi scored twice while Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo added to the scoreline as Barcelona beat Alaves 5-0 on Sunday. Reuters VITORIA GASTEIZ 19 July, 2020 23:19 IST Barcelona players celebrate a goal during the 5-0 away win over Alaves. - ap Reuters VITORIA GASTEIZ 19 July, 2020 23:19 IST Barcelona ended its disappointing La Liga campaign on a high as Lionel Messi scored twice in a resounding 5-0 win at Alaves on Sunday, easing the pain of last week's shock defeat by Osasuna.Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in front midway through the first half after the visitor had hit the woodwork three times, while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched its lead before halftime. After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona? Defender Nelson Semedo scored a fourth early in the second half before Messi struck again, scoring his 25th league goal of the season which is almost certain to land him the top scorer's award for a record seventh time.Barca finished the season second in the standings on 82 points, four behind champion Real Madrid who visit Leganes later on Sunday. Alaves are 16th on 39. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos