Mexican national team match halted for discriminatory chants

A match involving Mexico's national football team was stopped for the second time in four nights because of discriminatory chants.

Officials stopped its CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States at Empower Field for about three minutes during second-half stoppage time on Sunday night under the regional governing body's anti-discrimination protocol.

RELATED | Australia to inject fresh legs for World Cup qualifier against Taiwan

A similar stoppage occurred on Thursday night late in Mexico's semifinal against Costa Rica, which El Tri went on to win on penalty kicks. CONCACAF said stadium security ejected several fans during the first half for discriminatory language following warnings on the public address system.

Football officials repeatedly have attempted to stop homophobic chants during the Mexico national team matches.