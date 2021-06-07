Football Football Mexican national team match halted for discriminatory chants Officials stopped Mexico's CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States at Empower Field for about three minutes during second-half stoppage time. AP 07 June, 2021 14:33 IST A similar stoppage occurred on Thursday night late in Mexico football team's Nations League semifinal against Costa Rica (Representative Image). - Getty Images AP 07 June, 2021 14:33 IST A match involving Mexico's national football team was stopped for the second time in four nights because of discriminatory chants.Officials stopped its CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States at Empower Field for about three minutes during second-half stoppage time on Sunday night under the regional governing body's anti-discrimination protocol.RELATED | Australia to inject fresh legs for World Cup qualifier against Taiwan A similar stoppage occurred on Thursday night late in Mexico's semifinal against Costa Rica, which El Tri went on to win on penalty kicks. CONCACAF said stadium security ejected several fans during the first half for discriminatory language following warnings on the public address system.Football officials repeatedly have attempted to stop homophobic chants during the Mexico national team matches. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.