Maignan ‘serene and strong’ despite abuse, says AC Milan coach

Last Sunday, at Udinese, fans racially abused Maignan after which he walked off the pitch, followed by his team-mates. The match resumed after a five-minute break and Milan went on to win 3-2.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 22:36 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan‘s goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan‘s goalkeeper Mike Maignan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: AC Milan‘s goalkeeper Mike Maignan. | Photo Credit: AP

Mike Maignan, the victim of racist abuse in AC Milan’s last match, is “serene and strong” ahead of his next Serie A game, coach Stefano Pioli said on Friday.

“He’s also proud of the support he’s received from his club but also from the whole football world,” Pioli told his press conference on the eve of Milan’s home game with Bologna on Saturday. “He has trained very well this week.”

Last Sunday, at Udinese, fans racially abused the France goalkeeper.

READ | Udinese has to play home game without fans for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan’s Maignan

Maignan walked off the pitch, followed by his teammates. The match resumed after a five-minute break and Milan went on to win 3-2.

Udinese was ordered to play one match behind closed doors, but has said it will appeal. It also banned for life five fans identified as having abused Maignan.

“Udinese behaved impeccably in handling the situation and the sanctions,” said Pioli.

“Ninety-nine-point-nine percent of people go to the stadium to experience a moment of sport, to exult, to encourage the players and to show passion. But there are things that cannot be accepted, and the reactions were the right ones on the part of our club and everyone. We had to react firmly.”

