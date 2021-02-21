Football Football Milan Derby: Thousands of fans gather outside San Siro despite COVID-19 curbs Inter leads Milan by a point heading into the game with this season’s title race the most exciting in years. Reuters MILAN 21 February, 2021 20:04 IST No clashes between rival supporters have been reported but reports suggest Italian police intervened to keep the two groups separated. - Getty Images Reuters MILAN 21 February, 2021 20:04 IST Thousands of AC Milan and Inter supporters gathered in front of San Siro stadium ahead of a key Serie A game between the two Milanese clubs on Sunday, despite COVID-19 restrictions on mass events, video footage showed. The Milan derby will be played in an empty stadium, but supporters of both clubs crowded the entrance of San Siro, waving flags and beating drums to cheer their respective sides' arrival.Inter leads Milan by a point heading into the game with this season’s title race the most exciting in years.No clashes between rival supporters have been reported but the ANSA news agency said Italian police intervened to keep the two groups separated. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.