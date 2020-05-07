Mkhitaryan did not tell Arsenal he wants to leave for Roma, insists Raiola

Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not send a message to Arsenal informing them of a desire to join Roma permanently, his agent Mino Raiola says.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan for a fixed fee of €3million in September and has contributed six goals and four assists in 17 appearances

According to a report from the Corriere dello Sport on Wednesday, the 31-year-old told Arsenal he wants to remain in Italy and hoped it could reach an agreement with the Giallorossi.

ALSO READ| Bundesliga congratulated for imminent return by La Liga

However, Raiola categorically denied that was the case.

"Mkhitaryan did not send any message to Arsenal," Raiola wrote on Twitter.

"Specially [sic] in times like these, fake news are completely unacceptable."

ALSO READ|The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and captain Edin Dzeko have previously stated they would like Mkhitaryan to join permanently.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction in January 2018.

According to reports, the Gunners may only demand €10m for the playmaker's signature.