Football Football Mkhitaryan did not tell Arsenal he wants to leave for Roma, insists Raiola Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan for a fixed fee of €3million and has contributed six goals and four assists in 17 appearances. Tom Webber 07 May, 2020 16:50 IST Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction in January 2018. - Getty Images Tom Webber 07 May, 2020 16:50 IST Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not send a message to Arsenal informing them of a desire to join Roma permanently, his agent Mino Raiola says.Armenia international Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan for a fixed fee of €3million in September and has contributed six goals and four assists in 17 appearancesAccording to a report from the Corriere dello Sport on Wednesday, the 31-year-old told Arsenal he wants to remain in Italy and hoped it could reach an agreement with the Giallorossi.ALSO READ| Bundesliga congratulated for imminent return by La Liga However, Raiola categorically denied that was the case."Mkhitaryan did not send any message to Arsenal," Raiola wrote on Twitter."Specially [sic] in times like these, fake news are completely unacceptable."ALSO READ|The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueRoma coach Paulo Fonseca and captain Edin Dzeko have previously stated they would like Mkhitaryan to join permanently.Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go in the opposite direction in January 2018.According to reports, the Gunners may only demand €10m for the playmaker's signature.