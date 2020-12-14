Mohammedan Sporting to meet Real Kashmir in semis 

Mohammedan Sporting Club made it to the semifinals of the 123rd IFA Shield football by downing Gokulam Kerala FC by a solitary goal in the quaterfinals at Kalyani Stadium on Monday.



Tirthankar Sarkar scored an early penalty to help Mohammedan Sporting get past Gokulam Kerala FC. Mohammedan SC will take on Real Kashmir FC, which beat local side Southern Samity 1-0 in another quarterfinal match, in the semifinals to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.



The other semifinal will be played between United SC meeting George Telegraph SC.



The results (Quarterfinals):

Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Tirthankar Sarkar 8 - pen) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 0 at Kalyani Stadium;



Real Kashmir FC 1(Danish Farooq 22) bt Southern Samity 0 at East Bengal ground;



George Telegraph SC 1 (Tanmoy Ghosh 46) bt Peerless SC 0 at Mohun Bagan ground;



United SC 0 (4) bt Kalighat MS 0 (3) via tie-breaker at Howrah Stadium.