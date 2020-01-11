Mohun Bagan likely to merge with ATK, play in ISL next season

Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan is likely to merge with ATK in its bid to play in the country’s top tier Indian Super League (ISL) during the 2020-21 season.

While both Mohun Bagan as well as ATK brass remained non-committal, there remains a strong possibility that an announcement might be on cards by the end of this week.

“There is no confirmation as of now but we always have been in talks for future tie-ups. When something concrete develops we will come out with an announcement,” Mohun Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta said.

ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, too, remained non-commital of the development and said the organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), are looking into this.

“Every three months, we have been hearing such speculations. Last we heard East Bengal will joining ATK and now it’s Mohun Bagan. Let’s wait and watch, FSDL are looking into the matter. They will have a final say.”

There were no comments from ISL promoter FSDL.

As per the recommendation by the AFC in the proposed Indian football roadmap, there must be a pathway for two I-League clubs’ entry into the top tier league ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to the criteria being fulfilled.