Mohun Bagan signs India defender Anwar Ali

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday announced the signing of Indian national team defender Anwar Ali. The Kolkata side, however, has not revealed the particulars of the deal.

“The Warrior Arrives! Anwar Ali is a Mariner!” Mohun Bagan wrote on its Twitter page, sharing a video collage of the defender’s journey through Indian football.

Anwar played the 2022–23 domestic season for FC Goa on loan from Delhi FC.

The 22-year-old from Punjab was key to Igor Stimach-coached India’s recent surge in international football that saw the South Asian side stay unbeaten in nine consecutive games at home and win three tournaments in four months: the Tri-Nation series in March, the Inter-Continental Cup in June, and the SAFF Championship in July.

Anwar, who started his career with Minerva Punjab, was also part of the India U-17 team that played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India. Apart from the U-17 side, he played for the India U-20 and U-23 sides.

However, a heart alignment in 2019 saw AIFF ban him from playing before the Delhi High Court announced a verdict in the player’s favour, allowing him to ply his trade in professional football.

Since then, he has played for Mumbai City, the now-defunct Indian Arrows, Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa.