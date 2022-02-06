Ligue 1 roundup: Monaco beats Lyon to go 4th, St. Etienne moves off last spot

France forward Wissam Ben Yedder's league-leading 14th goal helped Monaco to beat Lyon 2-0 at home on Saturday and move to fourth in the French league.

Fourth place earns a Europa League spot next season.

Ben Yedder's cross set up Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas for a header in the third minute, and Ben Yedder clipped a delicate chip over the goalkeeper from Sofiane Diop's pass in the 27th.

It was Ben Yedder's 62nd goal in 106 games since joining Monaco three years ago.

Lyon rallied to win 2-1 at home to Marseille earlier this week but hardly threatened, despite clearly improving by bringing former Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on for the second half.

In the day's other game, struggling Saint-Etienne scored three late goals to beat high-flying Montpellier 3-1 and move off the bottom of the table. But last-place Lorient only needs to draw at home to Lens on Sunday to move above Saint-Etienne.

Forward Elye Wahi put Montpellier ahead in the 11th minute when he turned in right back Arnaud Souquet's cross. It was the 19-year-old Wahi's sixth league goal of the season.

Saint-Etienne substitutes Romain Hamouma and Arnaud Nordin netted inside the last 10 minutes before forward Wahbi Khazri added the third goal in stoppage time.

Saint-Etienne, which owns a record 10 French titles, has won only four league games so far but this one will boost morale.

In Sunday's games, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain visits defending champion Lille, which drew with and beat PSG last season without conceding a goal.

Nice can move two points above Marseille in second place for the automatic Champions League spot if it beats struggling Clermont at home.