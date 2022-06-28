Monaco signs Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on four-year deal

French league club Monaco signed attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino on a four-year deal from Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Japan international scored 14 goals in 55 games overall for Liverpool after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

Although he won three trophies at Liverpool — including the Premier League title in 2020 and both domestic cups last season — Minamino struggled to break into Jürgen Klopp's star-studded side. Monaco gave no financial details but reports estimated the transfer fee at EUR 15 million (USD 15.8 million).

Minamino is the second attacking player to leave the Champions League runner-up after Senegal forward Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich last week.

Coach Philippe Clement's attack-minded Monaco finished third last season to reach the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.