Euro 2020: Mueller and Hummels back in Germany squad

World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels on Wednesday secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man EURO 2020 squad.

Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and a poor Nations League performance later that year.

But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to its biggest competitive defeat — a 6-0 loss to Spain — as recently as last November.

Mueller has had a sensational season for Bayern Munich, with 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, and Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn.

The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holder Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders: Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Robin Koch (Leeds), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)