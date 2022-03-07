Football Football My dad is a fighter, Pele's son says of cancer battle Pele, 81, had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy on a regular basis ever since. Reuters 07 March, 2022 09:05 IST “He’s good. He is in a tough battle over his health, but my father is a fighter, just as he has been his whole life,” said Pele's son, Edinho. - Getty Images Reuters 07 March, 2022 09:05 IST Pele’s son Edinho took over as coach of minor club Londrina on Sunday and led the team to a 1-0 win before reassuring fans his soccer legend father was “a fighter” and giving his all in the battle against cancer.Pele, 81, had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy on a regular basis ever since.A urinary infection meant his last stay in hospital was longer than planned but the three-times World Cup winner is now back at home near Santos, the city and club where he made his name.READ: Pelé released from hospital after urinary tract infection treatment “He’s good. He is in a tough battle over his health, but my father is a fighter, just as he has been his whole life,” Edinho told reporters. “He’s still fighting. Our family prays for him a lot and we’re hoping that he will recover."Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, said he was unaware if his father watched Londrina’s 1-0 win over Tubarao in the Parana state championship.ALSO READ: Infection prolongs Pele's stay in hospital “I confess that I don’t know,” Edinho said. “But he is going to find out once I tell him. We are cheering for him to above all get well as soon as possible.”Edinho, 51, is normally Londrina’s Under-20 coach but was in temporary charge for Sunday’s game.He is expected to return to his normal duties next week with the arrival of a new first-team coach. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :