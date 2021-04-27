Napoli goes fourth at Juventus' expense with win over Torino

Napoli climbed above Juventus into fourth place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Torino on Monday thanks to early goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side went level with the champion on 66 points, but leapfrogged Juventus in the standings due to superior goal difference, as the two sides’ head-to-head record is even.

Third-placed AC Milan also has 66 points but faces Lazio later on Monday, while Atalanta in second is two points further ahead in a close race for Champions League qualification.

Bakayoko fired home a swerving shot from the edge of the box after 11 minutes, and Napoli had its second two minutes later when Osimhen’s effort was deflected into the bottom corner.

The visitor came close to making the win more comfortable as Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne efforts rattled the post either side of the break, before Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora picked up a second yellow card late on.

Torino remains 16th with 31 points, level with Cagliari and Benevento below them, but Davide Nicola’s side has a game in hand.