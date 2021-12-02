National senior women's football championship: Odisha, Manipur, Railways, Mizoram in last eight

It was the knock-out match before the knock-out stage. Odisha won it 2-1 at the Govt. Medical College Ground and thus claimed a place in the quarterfinals of the National senior women's football championship on Thursday.

The winning goal was scored by Bannya Kabiraj in the 74th minute. Earlier, Deepa Nayak had given Odisha the lead with a 19th-minute strike, but Parveen found the equaliser in the 34th. With the win, Odisha topped the group with nine points.

Reigning champion Manipur also stormed into the last eight, winning all its games in Group A. In its last match, it trounced Daman & Diu 5-0 at Koothuparamba.

Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, entered the quarterfinals topping the three-team Group B. It thrashed Chhattisgarh 4-0 at the Calicut University Stadium.

From Group G, Mizoram had already made the grade with a game to spare. It was held to a goalless draw in its last match.