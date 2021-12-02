Football Football National senior women's football championship: Odisha, Manipur, Railways, Mizoram in last eight Reigning champion Manipur also stormed into the last eight winning all its games in Group A. In its last match, it trounced Daman & Diu 5-0 at Koothuparamba. P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 02 December, 2021 19:26 IST P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 02 December, 2021 19:26 IST It was the knock-out match before the knock-out stage. Odisha won it 2-1 at the Govt. Medical College Ground and thus claimed a place in the quarterfinals of the National senior women's football championship on Thursday.The winning goal was scored by Bannya Kabiraj in the 74th minute. Earlier, Deepa Nayak had given Odisha the lead with a 19th-minute strike, but Parveen found the equaliser in the 34th. With the win, Odisha topped the group with nine points.READ : Vikram Pratap Singh - Whenever I play for Mumbai City FC, I want to score goals Reigning champion Manipur also stormed into the last eight, winning all its games in Group A. In its last match, it trounced Daman & Diu 5-0 at Koothuparamba.Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, entered the quarterfinals topping the three-team Group B. It thrashed Chhattisgarh 4-0 at the Calicut University Stadium.From Group G, Mizoram had already made the grade with a game to spare. It was held to a goalless draw in its last match.The results (preliminary league):Group A: Manipur 5 (Irom Prameshwori Devi 26 & 74, Salam Rinaroy Devi 45+1, Moirangthem Mandakini Devi 86, Sultana 90+2) bt Daman & Diu 0. Meghalaya 4 (Ibashisha Khongwet 7, 57 & 85, Saralin Warlarpih 45+2) bt Puducherry 0.Group B: Railways 4 (Naobi Chanu Laishram70, Tara Khatoon 80, Mamta 82 & 83) bt Chhattisgarh 0.Group G: Madhya Pradesh 1 (Shilpa Soni 18) drew with Kerala 1 (C. Reshma 20). Mizoram 0 drew with Uttarakhand 0.Group F: Odisha 2 (Deepa Nayak 19, Bannya Kabiraj 74) bt Haryana 1 (Parveen 34). Gujarat 5 (Shreya Oza 36 & 53, Anoushka Nair 49, Sonal Parmar 51, Muskan Rafiq Bhai Sindhi 89) bt Andhra 1 (Boya Dasari Anitha 28). Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :