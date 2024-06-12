MagazineBuy Print

Big money signing Ndombele leaves Spurs after seasons of struggle

Ndombele, capped seven times by France, joined Tottenham on a six-year contract but he has spent the past three seasons on loan.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 20:32 IST , LONDON

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Tanguy Ndombele Alvaro of Tottenham controls the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Tanguy Ndombele Alvaro of Tottenham controls the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tanguy Ndombele Alvaro of Tottenham controls the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent, the English Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Ndombele, 27, joined Spurs in 2019 from French side Lyon as a then club-record signing in a deal that could have risen to £63 million ($81 million, 75 million euros).

But he only made 91 appearances for Spurs and last turned out for the north London club back in 2022.

“The club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell,” said a Spurs statement.

Ndombele, capped seven times by France, joined Tottenham on a six-year contract but he has spent the past three seasons on loan.

It looked as if he was becoming a Spurs regular during Jose Mourinho’s time as manager, with Ndombele making 46 appearances in the 2020/21 season that followed the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he fell out of favour after Mourinho’s exit, with Ndombele struggling for game time at Tottenham under Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before joining Lyon on loan at the start of 2022.

He then had a minor role during Napoli’s Serie A triumph following a temporary move to Italy.

Before the start of the just concluded 2023/24 season, incoming Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou made it clear he was prepared to give Ndombele a fresh chance.

But issues over time-keeping, following a pre-season ankle injury, saw Ndombele leave for another loan spell, this time at Galatasaray.

Although he was involved in another title-winning campaign, the Turkish club opted against signing Ndombele on a permanent basis, with Tottenham now deciding to cut their losses by releasing the midfielder from the final 12 months of a lucrative contract as they continue a squad overhaul under Postecoglou.

