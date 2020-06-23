Football Football Middlesbrough fires Woodgate, replaces him with Warnock Jonathan Woodgate had led Middlesbrough to only nine wins in 41 games in what was his first job as head coach. AP Middlesbrough 23 June, 2020 18:22 IST Neil Warnock returns to management after leaving Cardiff in November. - Reuters AP Middlesbrough 23 June, 2020 18:22 IST English club Middlesbrough fired manager Jonathan Woodgate on Tuesday and replaced him with Warnock. The 71-year-old Warnock returns to management after leaving Cardiff in November.Woodgate leaves one game after the second-division Championship restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-0 loss to Swansea on Saturday left Middlesbrough fighting relegation in 21st place.RELATED| League One and League Two clubs vote to keep pro-rel if season is curtailed Woodgate, a former Middlesbrough defender who also played for Real Madrid, was promoted to manager from the coaching staff last June after the club had been in the hunt for promotion for the previous two seasons. Woodgate won only nine of 41 games in what was his first job as head coach.Middlesbrough has eight league games left this season, starting at Stoke on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos