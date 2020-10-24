Wolves boss Nuno praises Semedo's smooth transition to Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new signing Nelson Semedo has adapted well to the rigours and demands of the Premier League but the defender has room for improvement, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday.

Semedo, 26, joined Wolves from La Liga club Barcelona in the close season for EUR 30 million (USD 35.52 million) as a replacement for Matt Doherty who made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese full back has since played three times for Wolves, which included two clean sheets in consecutive wins over Fulham and Leeds United.

“He’s done well, but it’s hard,” Nuno said of Semedo, who won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

“I think it’s very difficult for all the players that come from other countries to accommodate fast to the Premier League, to the demands of the Premier League, the quality of the players they face, but Nelson is doing well.

“Of course, like everybody, he has things to improve.”

Wolves has three victories from its opening five league games to sit sixth in the standings but Nuno said he expects a “tough and demanding” game against Newcastle United, 13th, on Sunday.

“Newcastle has a good manager in Steve Bruce,” Nuno said. “They are a very tough opponent and all the matches we’ve had against Newcastle were very competitive, very intense, and we expect the same for Sunday.

“It’s very early in the competition to establish any kind of difference between teams. I think every team is improving, every team is taking time and needs time. So as the competition goes by, it will be much harder, because the standards will grow.”