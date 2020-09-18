Football Football Neymar, Coutinho in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying The opening rounds of South American qualifying were initially scheduled for March but were originally postponed to September and later pushed back to October. AP Sao Paulo 18 September, 2020 22:48 IST Brazil will face Bolivia on October 9 and then travel to Peru on October 13. - Getty Images AP Sao Paulo 18 September, 2020 22:48 IST Neymar and Philippe Coutinho were picked for Brazil’s squad Friday ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru.The squad announcement comes after FIFA assured national teams that players based in Europe would be available for the international duty amid the coronavirus pandemic.Brazil will face Bolivia on October 9 and then travel to Peru on October 13.Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19.The opening rounds of South American qualifying were initially scheduled for March but were originally postponed to September and later pushed back to October.SQUADGoalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Santos (Athletico) and Weverton (Palmeiras)Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Porto), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Bruno Guimaraes(Lyon), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos