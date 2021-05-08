Football Football WATCH: Neymar opens up on new PSG contract Despite enjoying stellar domestic success, Neymar's search for European supremacy with PSG is still on since his move in 2017. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2021 19:03 IST Neymar has scored 89 goals in 121 appearances in all competitions for PSG. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 May, 2021 19:03 IST After months of speculation by the fans and analysts about a potential Barcelona return for Neymar Jr, the Brazilian has put all doubts to bed and signed a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain till 2025, which will see him earn an annual salary of 30 million euros. Joining the French champion in 2017 for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270 million), Neymar's career at the French capital has been a mixed bag. While he has relished ample domestic success, the Champions League trophy has eluded him during his time at PSG, a trophy he desperately wants to win after last winning it in 2015 with his former team, Barcelona. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.