WATCH: Neymar opens up on new PSG contract

After months of speculation by the fans and analysts about a potential Barcelona return for Neymar Jr, the Brazilian has put all doubts to bed and signed a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain till 2025, which will see him earn an annual salary of 30 million euros.

Joining the French champion in 2017 for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270 million), Neymar's career at the French capital has been a mixed bag.

While he has relished ample domestic success, the Champions League trophy has eluded him during his time at PSG, a trophy he desperately wants to win after last winning it in 2015 with his former team, Barcelona.