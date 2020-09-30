Football

Neymar owes 34 million euro as Spanish tax debt

Neymar owes 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said.

AP
Madrid 30 September, 2020 22:41 IST

Neymar has the highest personal debt in a list released by Spanish officials.   -  Getty Images

AP
Madrid 30 September, 2020 22:41 IST

Neymar owes 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has the highest personal debt in a list released by Spanish officials. The list includes individuals and companies that owe more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The Paris Saint-Germain forward played at Barcelona from 2013-17.

The amount published on Wednesday is related to what the Brazilian had to pay until last December.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos