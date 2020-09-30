Football Football Neymar owes 34 million euro as Spanish tax debt Neymar owes 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said. AP Madrid 30 September, 2020 22:41 IST Neymar has the highest personal debt in a list released by Spanish officials. - Getty Images AP Madrid 30 September, 2020 22:41 IST Neymar owes 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has the highest personal debt in a list released by Spanish officials. The list includes individuals and companies that owe more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million). The Paris Saint-Germain forward played at Barcelona from 2013-17. The amount published on Wednesday is related to what the Brazilian had to pay until last December. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos