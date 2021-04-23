Football Football Slavia Prague's Kudela appeals against 10-game UEFA ban Ondrej Kudela has appealed against the 10-match ban imposed him, which would essentially rule him out of this year's European Championship. Reuters Prague 23 April, 2021 19:26 IST Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela (L) had earlier said in a statement that he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. - AP Reuters Prague 23 April, 2021 19:26 IST Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed against his 10-match ban from UEFA for "racist behaviour" during the second leg of their Europa League last-16 match against Rangers last month, his lawyer said on Friday.Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara had complained of being racially abused by Kudela at the end of the game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.RELATED| Kamara's lawyer says UK police seeking to prosecute Kudela Kudela's ban would rule him out of UEFA competitions, meaning he would miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship.He received the reasoning for his ban on Thursday and decided to appeal, his lawyer Rene Cienciala said."The file does not contain any new evidence," Cienciala told Reuters.Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a fracas late in the match in Europe's second-tier club competition, which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champion 3-1 on aggregate.RELATED| Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games for racial abuse Kudela later said in a Slavia statement that he swore at the Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.