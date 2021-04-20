PSG president on Super League: Any proposal without UEFA support does not help football

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the Qatari president of Paris St Germain - a high-profile absentee from the 12-team breakaway Super League - said any proposal without UEFA's support would not help football.

Major French and German clubs - such as last year's Champions League winner Bayern Munich and PSG - are not among the 12 teams in the breakaway Super League, which is comprised of top teams from England, Spain and Italy.

"Paris Saint-Germain holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning," PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement on Tuesday after he was re-elected to the executive committee of European soccer's governing body UEFA.

"As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans - I believe we shouldn’t forget this.

"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest," he added.

- Pochettino: Wait to see how situation unfolds -

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino says more time is needed to see how the situation unfolds before he could comment on the breakaway European Super League.

"We will see what happens in the coming days and weeks," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday, ahead of PSG's French Cup match against Angers.

The breakaway Super League so far includes six Premier League clubs -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Also signed up are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from La Liga and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Serie A.