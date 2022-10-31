Football

Paul Pogba ruled out of World Cup, says agent

Pogba’s agent said that the midfielder will need more time to recover from the recent surgery he had undergone for a thigh injury.

AFP
31 October, 2022 22:21 IST
31 October, 2022 22:21 IST
Paul Pogba hasn’t played for Juventus since re-signing from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Paul Pogba hasn’t played for Juventus since re-signing from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pogba’s agent said that the midfielder will need more time to recover from the recent surgery he had undergone for a thigh injury.

Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced on Monday.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus’ squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar.”

Also Read
Romelu Lukaku picks up new hamstring injury, say Inter Milan

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had already said on Friday that it was “very unlikely” that the 29-year-old midfielder would play for his team before Serie A breaks up for the World Cup.

Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury.

Pogba hasn’t played for Juve since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the meniscus in his right knee in July.

He initially elected not to go under the knife in a bid to make the Qatar tournament which kicks off on November 20.

However after returning to training early last month Pogba changed his mind and opted for surgery, which kept him on the sidelines until two weeks ago when he recommenced partial training with Juve.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

WATCH: Boumous celebrates Kolkata derby goal with fans at Salt Lake Stadium, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights

ATKMB v EBFC: We were punished - Head coach Stephen Constantine after East Bengal Derby loss

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us