Bento names Spurs' Son in Korean squad despite injury concerns

Son Heung-min has been named in South Korea's squad for the opening two matches of the next phase of Asia's World Cup preliminaries despite injury concerns following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reuters 23 August, 2021 10:54 IST

The 29-year-old was replaced by Harry Kane in the 72nd minute at Molineux on Sunday as Spurs notched up their second successive win in a perfect start to the Premier League season."For now he's alright," Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters after the game."In the warm-up, he had a strange feeling but he was OK to play. I don't know. Let's assess him."READ: Spurs beats Man City 1-0 in league opener under new manager Nuno South Korea coach Paulo Bento named Son in his 26-man squad on Monday for games against Iraq and Lebanon, which will be played on Sept. 2 and Sept. 7, respectively."Sonny for me is in good condition, as far as I know, he has no problems," Bento told reporters on Monday."In the first game (for Tottenham) he played 90 minutes, yesterday he played 70 minutes so in my opinion he is OK and I have no information about any injury."The Portuguese coach selected a squad featuring 12 overseas-based players, including Son, but there was no place in his line-up for Valencia's Lee Kang-in.ALSO READ: Guardiola laments Manchester City's inefficiency in Spurs defeat The South Koreans are attempting to continue a run of consecutive World Cup appearances that stretches back to the finals in Mexico in 1986.They have been drawn in Group A of Asia's qualifying tournament for Qatar 2022, with Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Syria completing the group.Matches begin on Sept. 2 and continue until March, with the top two teams in each group claiming automatic berths at the finals, while the third-placed teams will go into a series of playoffs for a possible fifth Asian berth.South Korea squadGoalkeepers: Gu Sung-yun, Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-wooDefenders: Kang Sang-woo, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Park Ji-su, Lee Ki-je, Lee Yong, Jung Seung-hyun, Hong ChulMidfielders: Kwon Chang-hoon, Na Sang-ho, Nam Tae-hee, Son Jun-ho, Son Heung-min, Song Min-kyu, Lee Dong-gyeong, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan