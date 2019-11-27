I-League 2019: Pedro Manzi aiming for two in a row with Chennai City

Pedro Manzi, the Uruguayan-Spanish forward who scored 21 goals for Chennai City FC in what was his first season in Indian football is already looking forward to starting the forthcoming season with a “great desire”.

“I am looking forward to starting the season with great desire. After a vacation and a long pre-season, we all are back for the business. As I have said before, I enjoy competing and fighting it out on the pitch. There is no better motivating factor than defending the title and fighting to win the title two years in a row,” Manzi commented.

Although Chennai City was cruising to its maiden Hero I-League title since the campaign opener, it certainly looked unsettled towards the end before it needed a photo finish win against defending champion Punjab FC at home on the final day of the competition.

“Last year we had many flaws but with a lot of work, we rectified those defects towards the end and finally, we were able to get the desired result. Akbar has a good way of working and teaching to rectify mistakes quickly, which is very important for the players for a long league like this,” he said.

“It was a special season for me regardless. I think it was the most important and beautiful one in my entire career till now. Personally, I was very happy to finish as the top scorer as well as glad to finish with the champion’s medal,” the 31-year-old striker stated.

Chennai City has gone through an overhaul this season and will vie for the trophy when it kicks off its campaign against debutant TRAU FC at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on December 1, 2019.

“It is a different team than last year, a young and inexperienced team where there are many players who have never played in the Hero I – League before. But, there lies the challenge and we are up for it. We have had three months of pre-season, so the team knows each other well and can do its best in the league.”