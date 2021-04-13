Football Football Pedro Neto out for season, set to miss Euros for Portugal The Wolves forward will miss the rest of the Premier League season because of a knee injury. AP 13 April, 2021 11:11 IST Pedro Neto reacts during a Premier League contest against Newcastle on February 27. - AP AP 13 April, 2021 11:11 IST Wolverhampton forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the Premier League season and likely the European Championship for Portugal because of a knee injury.Neto sustained a “significant injury” to his knee cap against Fulham on Friday, Wolves said Monday, and requires an operation. “Unfortunately, he is not expected to return to play until next season,” Wolves said.ALSO READ - West Brom wins again, Everton held to a drawNeto has been one of Wolves' best players this season in his first year as a first-team regular and has established himself in Portugal's squad.He was expected to be included in the squad for Portugal's title defence. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.