Peru vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch World Cup qualifiers match?

PER vs BRA: Here’s all you need to know about the World Cup qualifiers clash between Peru and Brazil, happening at the Estadio Nacional in Peru.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 19:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Neymar, right, controls the ball next Raphinha during a training session in Lima, Peru.
infoIcon

Brazil will aim to build on its commanding win over Bolivia when it travels to Lima for a World Cup qualifying match against Peru on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the host will be looking to spring a surprise after sharing the spoils with Paraguay in its first encounter.

Predicted lineups
Peru: Gallesse; Corzo, Araujo, Abram, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Polo, Gonzales, Carrillo; Guerrero
Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Lodi; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison
Form guide
Peru: D-L-W-D-L
Brazil: W-L-W-L-D

When will the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil kick-off?

The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will begin at 7:30am IST at the Estadio Nacional in Peru.

When and where can the World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil

The World Cup qualifiers match between Peru and Brazil will not be telecast or streamed anywhere in India. However, you can get minute-by-minute live updates on the Sportstar website/app.

FIFA World Cup 2026

