Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Ugochukwu on one-year loan deal from Chelsea

Southampton has signed midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the newly promoted Premier League club announced late on Friday.
The 20-year-old joined Chelsea last year from French side Stade Rennes for around 30 million euros (33.08 million USD) and has since made 15 appearances for the west London club.
A product of the Rennes Academy, Ugochukwu made his debut in 2021 and played 60 games in total for its first team.
“Southampton have a great history,” the France under-21 international said in a statement. “A lot of great players came here and played for Southampton, so I’m very happy to be part of the team now. It was a very easy decision.”
Southampton has also signed forward Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on a four-year contract, reportedly worth 15 million pounds (19.42 million USD). It visits Newcastle United in its Premier League opener on Saturday.
