Premier League 2024-25: Praising compatriot Zirkzee, Ten Hag says Man United should not wait for late winner

When chances did present themselves, they were mostly squandered, until substitute Joshua Zirkzee netted a late winner on his debut.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 10:05 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans as he returns to the pitch for the start of the second half during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans as he returns to the pitch for the start of the second half during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans as he returns to the pitch for the start of the second half during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said wasted chances remain a major concern after his side laboured to a 1-0 win over Fulham in its Premier League opener on Friday.

An optimistic Old Trafford crowd fell flat for much of the first game of the English top-flight season after watching its team struggle to create openings.

When they did present themselves, they were mostly squandered, until substitute Joshua Zirkzee netted a late winner on his debut.

“I think one area we have to get right is how to kill (games) in the box,” Ten Hag told reporters. “We saw it in the friendlies and last week against (Manchester) City (in United’s Community Shield loss).

READ MORE | Premier League 2024-25: Old Trafford gets new hero after Zirkzee scores late winner against Fulham for Man United

“We created enough chances and should not have to wait for a late winner. We have to be more composed and kill teams,” he added. “Maybe it is because it is the start of the season, players have to come into full speed. We have enough players with scoring abilities.”

That late winner came via the boot of Dutch forward Zirkzee, stepping off the bench to convert a late Alejandro Garnacho cross.

“He (Zirkzee) had an injury at the end of his career at Bologna and he was not selected for the European Championship (for the Netherlands),” Ten Hag said speaking about his fellow compatriot. “We have to build up some deficits. He has some attributes we didn’t have and straight away he showed it.

“He is very good in his linking up combinations. We have some very good ball-playing combinations in the team. But he has to arrive in the box to score goals and he did that tonight. He is a Man United player and it is very good for a striker coming in and scoring his first goal,” the Dutch tactician concluded.

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Fulham /

English Premier League

