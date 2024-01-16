Pia Sundhage appointed as coach of Switzerland women’s team

Storied football coach Pia Sundhage was hired Tuesday to lead the Switzerland women’s team that is hosting the 2025 European Championship.

Sundhage was a standout forward playing for Sweden and then a two-time Olympic champion coaching the United States. She took the U.S., Sweden and Brazil to various editions of the Women’s World Cup. Her U.S. team lost the 2011 final to Japan.

Sundhage was voted the best women’s coach in the 2012 FIFA awards after the U.S. retained its Olympic title in London.

She coached Sweden when it hosted Euro 2013 and lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Germany.

“It’s a privilege to be able to coach a team under such pressure. I love that,” Sundhage said in a statement published by the Swiss soccer federation, which gave her a contract through next year.

🇨🇭🤝 🇸🇪

A Swedish coach in Switzerland? Oh, the confusion!



Pia Sundhage ist die neue Nationaltrainerin

Pia Sundhage est la nouvelle sélectionneuse de l'équipe nationale

Pia Sundhage è la nuova allenatrice della Nazionale



➡️ https://t.co/A0qgoZ7FC2pic.twitter.com/260yXxZNWB — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) January 16, 2024

The 63-year-old Swede takes over a Swiss team which went to the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, losing 5-1 to title-winner Spain. Sundhage’s Brazil did not advance from a group led by France and Jamaica.

“The appointment of Pia Sundhage is a new milestone for Swiss women’s soccer,” federation president Dominique Blanc said.

Euro 2025 is played in eight Swiss cities from July 2-27 next year. England won the previous edition as the home team in 2022.