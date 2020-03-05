Football Football P.K. Banerjee’s condition satisfactory post ventilation The condition of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee is satisfactory post ventilation, the city hospital in which he is being treated said on Thursday. PTI Kolkata 05 March, 2020 19:38 IST Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem, P.K. Banerjee was put on life support on March 2. - G.P SAMPATH KUMAR PTI Kolkata 05 March, 2020 19:38 IST The condition of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee is satisfactory post ventilation, the city hospital in which he is being treated said on Thursday.“He is maintaining parameters satisfactorily post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists,” read a medical bulletin.Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old was put on life support on March 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos