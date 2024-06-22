MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner

Portugal, after the win, became the third team, after Germany and Spain to book its place in the Euro 2024 Round of 16.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 23:23 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024, in Dortmund, Germany.
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024, in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024, in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major tournament, a calamitous own goal from Samet Akaydin and a Bruno Fernandes tap-in gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday to guarantee qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners.

Silva gave Portugal the lead in the 21st minute, rifling home after Nuno Mendes’ cross deflected kindly into his path before Akaydin failed to look and passed the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir seven minutes later.

Fernandes effectively ended the contest after 56 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo -- who could have become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history -- selflessly passed to his former Manchester United teammate to tap home.

The victory secures Portugal’s progress while Turkey must avoid defeat on Wednesday to the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Georgia earlier on Saturday, to be certain of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Portugal started sharply and was unfazed by the deafening whistles from Turkey’s supporters when in possession, with Ronaldo drawing an easy save from Bayindir inside two minutes.

Turkey -- who had lost all three of its previous European Championship games against Portugal without scoring -- often played out from the back and the gamble almost paid off after 20 minutes, but Pepe’s last-man challenge stopped Orkun Kokcu.

Portugal scored shortly after through a quick break down the left, when Mendes played a dangerous ball across goal which Silva turned home for his first major tournament goal in his 15th game at either the World Cup or European Championship.

A defensive mix-up doubled its lead when Bayindir wandered out of his goal to collect a misplaced pass towards Ronaldo, only to watch Akaydin’s backpass roll past him in slow motion.

Kerem Akturkoglu forced a great save from Diogo Costa almost immediately after, but Turkey otherwise created precious few chances.

The second half started in subdued fashion before substitute Ruben Neves played a long pass over the top, which fell to Ronaldo who laid the ball on a plate for Fernandes to score.

The game petered out even after Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella introduced teenage star Arda Guler but was marred by several pitch invaders in the last 20 minutes of the game, all of whom made a beeline for a selfie with Ronaldo.

