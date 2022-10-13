Premier League weekend preview: City looks to push Liverpool further down; Table-topper Arsenal away against Leeds

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Oct. 15 (12:30 AM IST)

The Premier League weekend will begin with a clash between Brentford and Brighton. Brentford has won only one of their past six home league games against Brighton (D3 L2), with their win (3-2) coming in September 2014.

Brighton has won the only two previous Premier League meetings between the two sides.

Leicester City v Crystal Palace on Saturday, Oct. 15 (5 PM IST)

Leicester has won their last three Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, more than they had in its first seven against the London side in the competition.

Since pulling off a league double over Leicester in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Palace has been winless against them in their last six games (D2 L4).

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has a prolific record against the Foxes. He has both scored (seven) and been directly involved in (nine) more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has against any other team.

Fulham v Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 15 (7:30 PM IST)

Fulham have won only one of their last 10 league games against Bournemouth (D4 L5), a 1-0 away victory in April 2019. Both meetings between the teams in the second-tier Championship last season ended level.

Bournemouth has bounced back brilliantly, following a run of three defeats during which they leaked 16 goals, and culminating in a 9-0 loss at Liverpool, Bournemouth has been unbeaten in its last five Premier League games (W2 D3) and has conceded only four times.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Oct. 15 (7:30 PM IST)

This will be the first-ever Premier League meeting between Wolves and Forest. The teams last played each other in the top flight in March 1984, with Wolves emerging winner 1-0.

Wolves has lost only one of their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D5). This season its matches against Fulham and Bournemouth, the other two promoted sided, both finished goalless.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton on Saturday, Oct. 15 (10 PM IST)

Tottenham has been at its dominant best against the Merseyside team, having lost only one of its past 19 Premier League meetings with Everton.

After winning three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton has won only one game in its subsequent 13 visits to Tottenham (D4 L8).

Spurs striker and English skipper Harry Kane has a tremendous record against Toffees, having scored 13 goals, including six braces, in 14 Premier League appearances against this weekend’s opponents.

Aston Villa v Chelsea on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6:30 PM IST)

Aston Villa has been in terrible form since its 2-1 win over Everton in August.. Since then, it has picked up only six points from a possible 21 (W1 D3 L3).

Meanwhile, Chelsea is unbeaten in five games across all competitions since Graham Potter took charge in September, and has kept a clean sheet in the last three of those fixtures.

But, as manager of Brighton and Swansea, Potter has lost six of his 10 career meetings against Villa (W2 D2) in all competitions.

Leeds United v Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6:30 PM IST)

Leeds is winless in its last five Premier League home games against Arsenal (D2 L3), since a 1-0 win in November 2000. All three of its defeats in this run have been by a 4-1 scoreline.

Table-toppers Arsenal has won eight of their nine Premier League games this season (L1). The only time the Gunners has won nine of its opening 10 games of a league campaign was back in 1903-04 in the second tier.

Leeds has won two and drawn two of its four games at Elland Road so far. It has remained remained unbeaten in its first five at home in a Premier League campaign.

Manchester United v Newcastle United on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6:30 PM IST)

Manchester United has maintained a near flawless record against Newcastle at home in Premier League, having lost only one of its last 37 home league games against Newcastle (W27 D9) The lone defeat came via a 1-0 loss in December 2013 under David Moyes.

Newcastle has conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than it has against any other opponent (113). Only Arsenal (33) has beaten Newcastle more times than United (32) in the competition.

After not scoring in any of his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has netted seven in his last five games.

Southampton v West Ham United on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6:30 PM IST)

Southampton is on the lookout to win back-to-back league games against West Ham for the first time since September 2016.

West Ham is unbeaten in its last four Premier League away games against Southampton, winning two and drawing two. It has kept a clean sheet in their past three visits, though the previous two have both ended goalless.

Liverpool v Manchester City on Sunday, Oct. 16 (6:30 PM IST)

The marquee clash of the weekend sees Pep Guardiola head to Anfield to push Liverpool further into chaos. Jurgen Klopp’s side has had to endure a horrendous start, with just 10 points from eight games. This means last season’s runners-up Liverpool has made their worst start to a Premier League season in a decade.

The last time it had fewer points at the same stage was in 2012-13 (nine), when it finished seventh.

Liverpool boss Klopp has won 11 of his 25 career meetings against Guardiola (D5 L9). The two managers were at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively, for the first eight of those clashes and when the head-to-head was 4-4.

The centre of attention, though, will be City striker Erling Haaland, who has already scored as many Premier League goals (15) as the club’s top scorer in the competition last season, Kevin De Bruyne,. The Norwegian comfortably leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane (eight).