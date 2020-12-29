Football Football Premier League reports highest number of COVID positive cases in a single week In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27. AP 29 December, 2020 20:22 IST No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week. - Reuters (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) AP 29 December, 2020 20:22 IST The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from December 21-27.No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week.READ: Premier League: Chelsea, stung by Arsenal defeat, held 1-1 by Aston VillaFurther positives cases at City led to Monday's game at Everton being postponed.The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos