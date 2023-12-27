MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield

The player reported the comment to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, Luton added.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 08:36 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luton Town’s Carlton Morris, centre, speaks to referee Sam Allison on the touchline as managers Rob Edwards and Chris Wilder look.
Luton Town’s Carlton Morris, centre, speaks to referee Sam Allison on the touchline as managers Rob Edwards and Chris Wilder look. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Luton Town’s Carlton Morris, centre, speaks to referee Sam Allison on the touchline as managers Rob Edwards and Chris Wilder look. | Photo Credit: AP

Luton Town striker Carlton Morris reported an alleged racist comment from the crowd during the Premier League game at Sheffield United on Tuesday, his club said, an incident which is currently investigated by the police.

The player reported the comment to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, Luton added.

“The matter was dealt with immediately by both Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police, who are currently investigating,” Luton said in a statement.

“We would like to thank both Sheffield United officials and the police for their swift actions in dealing with today’s incident.”

Also read | Premier League: Manchester United shares rise after Jim Ratcliffe takeover

The Premier League condemned the incident in a post on social media.

“Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society and we encourage anyone who hears or sees discrimination to report it so action can be taken,” the league said on X.

“We will offer our full support to Carlton Morris and Luton Town FC, as well as continuing to work with clubs and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane scored own goals in the final 13 minutes as Sheffield let a late lead slip and lost 3-2 to fellow struggler Luton at Bramall Lane. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Luton Town /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are the top 10 retirements of 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Bishan Singh Bedi to Bobby Charlton, here are 10 sportspersons who passed away in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr beats 10-man Al Ittihad 5-2 as Ronaldo and Mane score two goals each in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr beats Al Ittihad Highlights: ITT 2-5 NAS, Saudi Pro League; Ronaldo scores two penalty goals, Mane seals the win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Barcelona’s Putellas to undergo knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic wants to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are the top 10 retirements of 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. From Bishan Singh Bedi to Bobby Charlton, here are 10 sportspersons who passed away in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment