Premier League ‘continues to reject’ European Super League

The Premier League said Thursday it “continues to reject” the concept of a European Super League after promoters announced plans for a new breakaway competition.
It comes after the European Court of Justice ruled that European football’s governing body UEFA had used illegal tactics to stifle the previous project.
“The ruling does not endorse the so-called ‘European Super League’ and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept,” the English top flight said in a statement.
“Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a ‘breakaway’ competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.
ALSO READ | Reaction to Court ruling UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
“The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions.”
