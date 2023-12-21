MagazineBuy Print

Reaction to Court ruling UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League

The EU’s top court ruled that FIFA and UEFA abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs outright to compete in a European Super League, but added that the competition may still not be approved.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 17:23 IST , BENGALURU - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A representation of the European Super League with all the of twelve clubs originally involved in the discussions.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A representation of the European Super League with all the of twelve clubs originally involved in the discussions. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A representation of the European Super League with all the of twelve clubs originally involved in the discussions. | Photo Credit: Reuters

After European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a so-called Super League on Thursday, here is reaction from all the parties involved in the legal battle.

ALSO READ | Court rules UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid President

“At Real Madrid we welcome with enormous satisfaction the decision adopted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values ​​and freedoms.

“In the coming days we will carefully study the scope of this resolution, but I do anticipate two conclusions of great historical significance.

“Firstly, that European club football is not and will never again be a monopoly. And secondly, that from today the clubs will be the masters of their destiny.

“In short, today the Europe of freedoms has triumphed again and today football and its fans have also triumphed.”

ALSO READ
Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

UEFA

“This ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called ‘super league’; it rather underscores a historical shortfall within UEFA’s pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022.

“UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.”

Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports Management (the company formed to help set up the European Super League)

“We have won the right to compete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”

ALSO READ
UK lawmakers call on Premier League to reduce volume of gambling adverts

Javier Tebas, La Liga President

“They are already (celebrating) as I warned they would. They have always been able to organise competitions outside the UEFA and FIFA environment, and that cannot be prohibited, the issue is their conditions to be within the organization of UEFA and FIFA.

“The CJEU says that FIFA and UEFA’s competition admission rules are transparent, but not that they should admit the Super League. On the contrary, it points out that the criteria for the admission of competitions must be transparent, objective and non-discriminatory.

“Principles that are precisely incompatible with the Super League.”

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game

“The European Super League is not in the wider interests of football and undermines the very ethos of the pyramid.

“The devil is in the details, but what is essential is that such a venture cannot ever be allowed to pass. It is now up to the incoming independent regulator to put the final nail in the coffin of the European Super League.”

Conerad Wiacek, Head of sport analysis at Globaldata

“The ECJ’s ruling that UEFA and FIFA have restricted competition by effectively banning the ESL will embolden the likes of Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta to push on with the Super League plan.

“Unwilling to sacrifice their own dominant market positions domestically to create a more competitive product, which in turn would drive higher media rights fees, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona will see the ECJ ruling as an opportunity to enrich themselves and further imbalance the soccer ecosystem and create a new commercial reality for the sport.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

