MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Liverpool had missed the chance to go top of the league on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United but it blew away West Ham to book a record 19th appearance in the Cup semis on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 10:48 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds fans after a League Cup match.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds fans after a League Cup match. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds fans after a League Cup match. | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was unhappy with the home support during his side’s 5-1 League Cup win over West Ham United and urged fans to give their tickets away if they are not in the “right shape” for the visit of Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool had missed the chance to go top of the league on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United but it blew away West Ham to book a record 19th appearance in the Cup semis on Wednesday.

Despite Liverpool’s dominance, Klopp thought the atmosphere was lacking at Anfield.

“It’s long ago that I said this — but I thought the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy ... with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp told reporters.

“We changed a lot of things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I would be in the stand I would be on my toes, 1,000%.”

ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Liverpool partly opened its newly revamped Anfield Road Stand for the first time on Sunday, bumping up the attendance to 57,000 — the largest for 50 years at their stadium.

With leaders Arsenal set to visit on Saturday, Klopp said getting the right atmosphere was crucial.

“We need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me having an argument with the opposition coach. We need you from the first second,” he added.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

Related Topics

Jurgen Klopp /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 70/2; Fifty partnership for McGrath, Mooney
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
  3. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs AUS: Khurrum Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests
    PTI
  5. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Champions League: Kerr scores in Chelsea win, Real Madrid knocked out
    AFP
  3. Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool routs West Ham 5-1 and advances to the League Cup semifinals
    AP
  5. La Liga: Barcelona needs late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2, ends winless streak
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, one-off Women’s Test Day 1: AUS-W 70/2; Fifty partnership for McGrath, Mooney
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
  3. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs AUS: Khurrum Shahzad ruled out of remaining two Tests
    PTI
  5. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment