Luton’s Lockyer discharged from hospital after on-pitch cardiac arrest

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth and the game was subsequently abandoned.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 20:09 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer, front, and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in action.
Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer, front, and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer, front, and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match, the club announced on Thursday.

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth and the game was subsequently abandoned.

The 29-year-old has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted -- a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

“We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday,” Luton said in statement.

“This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident.”

The Wales defender had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry in late May.

The club said in its statement that tests had revealed the issue was “different from the atrial fibrillation”.

Lockyer returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday’s abandoned match.

The Premier League board has decided to replay the match in full, but no date for the fixture has yet been agreed.

Related Topics

Luton Town /

Tom Lockyer

